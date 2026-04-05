Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United Highlights, PSL 2026: Gleeson, Minhas Help Shadab And Co Register Another Win

Sameer Minhas in action for Islamabad United in PSL 2026 clash against Rawalpindiz. thepslt20/X

Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Highlights, PSL 2026: Islamabad United defeated Rawalpindiz by 7 wickets in PSL 2026 match 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 04, Saturday. After being put in to bat, the Pindiz struggled to build momentum against a disciplined United bowling attack led by Richard Gleeson. While Kamran Ghulam scored a steady 50 and Dian Forrester added a late 44, their total of 156/7 felt far too low for the Lahore surface. The Pindiz bowlers had a small target to defend and were quickly overwhelmed by an aggressive opposition. The chase was defined by 19-year-old Sameer Minhas, who played a brilliant knock of 70 from just 36 balls. Despite losing Devon Conway early to Mohammad Amir, Minhas smashed four huge sixes to put United in total control. Following his departure, Haider Ali and Mark Chapman finished the job with nearly six overs to spare. This victory marks the third win for Islamabad United this season, while the Rawalpindi Pindiz remain winless and will need to quickly fix their batting issues before their next outing. Follow real-time updates and highlights of the RWP vs ISU match with us.

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4 Apr 2026, 06:08:09 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Rawalpindi Pindiz take on Islamabad United. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.

4 Apr 2026, 06:20:54 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Match Facts Fixture: Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United

Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: Saturday, April 04, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

4 Apr 2026, 06:28:26 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: What Happened In Islamabad United's Last Match? In their last completed match on April 2, 2026, Islamabad United secured a dominant 8-wicket victory over the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium. fter losing the toss and being asked to bowl, United’s attack—led by captain Shadab Khan’s clinical 3/23—managed to keep the Gladiators to a total of 183/5, despite a fighting 66 from Hassan Nawaz. The chase was a masterclass in aggressive batting, as 19-year-old sensation Sameer Minhas hammered an unbeaten 82 off just 48 balls, while Shadab Khan capped off a perfect all-round performance with a blistering 69 off 39 deliveries*. The duo made light work of the target, reaching 189/2 with 10 balls to spare, providing a massive boost to their net run rate. This victory was particularly important as it followed a frustrating washout on March 31, where their scheduled match against Peshawar Zalmi was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain Before that, United had suffered a narrow five-wicket defeat to the Multan Sultans in a game that went down to the final over. Having successfully bounced back with the win over Quetta, the two-time champions now enter tonight's clash against the Rawalpindi Pindiz with significant momentum and their key players finding peak form at the right time.

4 Apr 2026, 06:48:38 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Wet Outfield Due To Rain At Lahore Toss will be delayed as it has just stopped raining at the venue, and the ground staff are busy with mop-up operations. It looks like the outfield has taken on plenty of water, and the entire square is under covers. The ground staff have their task cut out, although the clouds have started to clear a little. We will bring you the next update as soon as we have it.

4 Apr 2026, 07:38:58 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Match To Start Soon The rain has stopped, covers have been removed and we have the revised start time. No overs have been lost and the new toss time is 7:50 PM IST. The match will start at 8:10 PM.

4 Apr 2026, 07:57:19 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update Toss Update: Islamabad United have won the toss and have opted to field

4 Apr 2026, 08:07:51 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Check Playing XIs Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Amir

4 Apr 2026, 08:27:03 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Gleeson Gives Early Breakthrough Islamabad United have started their bowling right on the money. Both Imad Wasim and Richard Gleeson have kept things tight and didn't offer any width or freebies. Due to the economic bowling, Yasir Khan looked to whip one on the on side but the leading edge found the fielder. Gleeson was the one to scalp the wicket and they have not allowed Pindiz to run away in the first three overs.

4 Apr 2026, 08:48:07 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Ghulam Tries To Keep Innings Steady After four quality overs from Imad Wasim and Richard Gleeson where Gleeson scalped two wickets, Faheem Ashraf bowled the fifth over and kept things tight. Kamran Ghulam, desperate for a release, found three boundaries off Salman Irshad. Earlier, Gleeson cleaned up Rizwan, who was trying to squeeze a ball on the backfoot. Islamabad United still have the upper hand.

4 Apr 2026, 09:03:47 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Big Wicket For Salman Irshad Salman Irshad scalps an important breakthrough. He dismisses Daryl Mitchell and provides Rawalpindiz a bigger blow now that they were looking to accelerate. Into the wicket ball, Mitchell goes for the pull but only gets a top edge. The ball dips at the square leg fielder Mark Chapman but he holds on. Rawalpindiz still struggling to find rhythm.

4 Apr 2026, 09:23:01 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Tight Middle Over Bowling From ISU Rawalpindiz fail to add any momentum in their innings as they lose their set batter Kamran Ghulam. Ghulam has kept the innings steady taking it forward and also scored a half-century. Just when he was looking to accelerate, Gleeson returned to remove him. Sam Billings and Abdullah Fazal have tried to stitch a partnership but they have failed to gain momentum so far.

4 Apr 2026, 09:34:54 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Billings Fails To Accelerate Rawalpindiz fail to create a big partnership as they lose wickets at regular interval. Sam Billings, who was looking to steady the innings along with Abdullah Fazal, departs after getting struck on the leg and adjudged LBW. Imad Wasim scalped the wicket in his second spell. Dian Forrester looked to break the shackles by hitting a big six off Chris Green.

4 Apr 2026, 09:44:47 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Forrester Scalps Big Shot Salman Irshad found his second wicket of the day. Another set batter, Abdullah Fazal departs and Pindiz find themselves in trouble again. Dian Forrester found two sixes in two overs and keep them competitive. Richard Gleeson has ended his spell with a high and Islamabad United keep the stranglehold on Pindiz.

4 Apr 2026, 09:56:47 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Forrester's Knock Takes Pindiz To Competitive Total A 20 run over conceded by Salman Irshad and Pindiz somehow get to a competitive total. Credit must go to Dian Forrester, who plays a brilliant knock of 44 runs in 19 balls. Hits two sixes and two fours in the last over to finish strongly. Forrester has been keeping a crumbling innings together and the late flourish at the end means Pindiz have something to bowl at. Overall a good bowling performance from Islamabad United and they will back themselves to chase it down.

4 Apr 2026, 10:22:29 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Minhas Attacks Sameer Minhas gives Islamabad United a quick start with three boundaries in two overs. A steady start for United given the target and with Minhas taking charge. Pindiz will need a wicket quickly to put some pressure on United.

4 Apr 2026, 10:40:11 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Pindiz Scalp Wicket In Last Over Of PP Rawalpindiz strike in the last over of the powerplay. Devon Conway, after playing a struggling knock, departs. Slower length delivery, outside off, Devon Conway looks to heave it away and finds the man at deep mid-wicket. But the wicket has not slowed down ISU at all as Samer Minhas' domination in the powerplay gave them a solid start. Minhas nears his half-century as well.

4 Apr 2026, 10:59:58 pm IST Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Jalat Provides Breakthrough Sameer Minhas has almost closed the game out for Islamabad United as they need only 56 runs in 60 balls. Yet, Jalat Khan finally was able to send Minhas back. Minhas tried to loft it over long-on but failed to clear the man at long-on. That was a mistimed shot and on expected lines, the ball didn't clear the boundary. Minhas has played a brilliant knock of 70 runs in 36 balls and set up the chase for ISU.