IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Admits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Flair Against Jasprit Bumrah In First Over 'Eased Pressure'

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, celebrates his fifty runs with his batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, celebrates his fifty runs with his batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo