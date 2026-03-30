RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati Clash

RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check out the key battles for the third clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Todays Guwahati Clash
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati Clash | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR take on CSK in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

  • The contest will be hosted by

  • Check out three key battles from the contest

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, with both teams aiming for a strong start after disappointing 2025 campaigns. The contest also carries added intrigue with big squad changes, including Sanju Samson facing his former side, while both teams look to settle combinations early in the season.

Conditions in Guwahati are expected to favour batters, with average first-innings scores hovering around 160-180, while dew could make chasing easier. That puts extra focus on key individual matchups, especially in the powerplay and death overs, where small moments can swing the game quickly.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Khaleel Ahmed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach makes this one of the most important battles early on. The young opener was one of the biggest positives for RR last season, smashing 24 sixes in just 122 balls, roughly one every five deliveries. His ability to dominate the powerplay puts immediate pressure on bowlers.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

Khaleel Ahmed will likely take the new ball for CSK and will look to exploit any early movement. Known for picking wickets upfront, Khaleel’s left-arm angle can challenge Sooryavanshi, especially with the ball swinging. But if he misses his lengths, the 15-year-old has already shown he can clear boundaries consistently, making this a high-risk, high-reward contest.

Related Content
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match
Commentator Ravi Shastri and captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Sanju Samson at the toss before the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2025. - | Photo: AP
RR vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Samson's Homecoming In Yellow Against Parag's Royals
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson A ‘Perfect Fit’ For CSK, Says Anil Kumble
AB de Villiers says that MS Dhoni "just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends". - File
IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era
Related Content

Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer

This is a matchup loaded with context and history. Samson, now representing CSK, returns against his former franchise in strong form after recent international performances. His role at the top will be crucial in setting the tone.

However, Jofra Archer has historically had the upper hand. The England pacer has dismissed Samson three times in six T20 innings, conceding just 63 runs in 37 balls. With his pace and bounce, Archer can trouble Samson early, especially if the pitch offers assistance. This battle could shape the middle phase of the innings.

Shimron Hetmyer Vs Noor Ahmad

The finishing phase could revolve around Shimron Hetmyer taking on Noor Ahmad. Hetmyer is closing in on major milestones, needing just 35 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs for RR, highlighting his consistency in the middle and death overs. The left-handed batter is also in tremendous form which he showed during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

Noor Ahmad, meanwhile, is one of CSK’s key spin options and is just two wickets away from 50 IPL wickets. His variations, especially the googly, make him dangerous in the middle overs. If Noor can break through, CSK can control the scoring late on, but if Hetmyer gets going, his power-hitting can quickly change the momentum.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: When Did MS Dhoni Last Miss A Match?

  2. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

  3. IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

  5. Yogi Says India Stable Amid West Asia Crisis Due to Modi’s Leadership

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  5. India Opposes China-Led IFD Pact’s Entry into WTO Framework

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh