RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati Clash

Summary of this article
RR take on CSK in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
The contest will be hosted by
Check out three key battles from the contest
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, with both teams aiming for a strong start after disappointing 2025 campaigns. The contest also carries added intrigue with big squad changes, including Sanju Samson facing his former side, while both teams look to settle combinations early in the season.
Conditions in Guwahati are expected to favour batters, with average first-innings scores hovering around 160-180, while dew could make chasing easier. That puts extra focus on key individual matchups, especially in the powerplay and death overs, where small moments can swing the game quickly.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Khaleel Ahmed
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach makes this one of the most important battles early on. The young opener was one of the biggest positives for RR last season, smashing 24 sixes in just 122 balls, roughly one every five deliveries. His ability to dominate the powerplay puts immediate pressure on bowlers.
Khaleel Ahmed will likely take the new ball for CSK and will look to exploit any early movement. Known for picking wickets upfront, Khaleel’s left-arm angle can challenge Sooryavanshi, especially with the ball swinging. But if he misses his lengths, the 15-year-old has already shown he can clear boundaries consistently, making this a high-risk, high-reward contest.
Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer
This is a matchup loaded with context and history. Samson, now representing CSK, returns against his former franchise in strong form after recent international performances. His role at the top will be crucial in setting the tone.
However, Jofra Archer has historically had the upper hand. The England pacer has dismissed Samson three times in six T20 innings, conceding just 63 runs in 37 balls. With his pace and bounce, Archer can trouble Samson early, especially if the pitch offers assistance. This battle could shape the middle phase of the innings.
Shimron Hetmyer Vs Noor Ahmad
The finishing phase could revolve around Shimron Hetmyer taking on Noor Ahmad. Hetmyer is closing in on major milestones, needing just 35 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs for RR, highlighting his consistency in the middle and death overs. The left-handed batter is also in tremendous form which he showed during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026.
Noor Ahmad, meanwhile, is one of CSK’s key spin options and is just two wickets away from 50 IPL wickets. His variations, especially the googly, make him dangerous in the middle overs. If Noor can break through, CSK can control the scoring late on, but if Hetmyer gets going, his power-hitting can quickly change the momentum.