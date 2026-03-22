RR At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Rajasthan Royals Preview

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals enter a new era without long-time captain Sanju Samson
Riyan Parag appointed as captain; Ravindra Jadeja brought back to the franchise
RR open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings
The 2026 Indian Premier League season will mark a bold new era for Rajasthan Royals following one of the most unexpected and significant trade deals in IPL history.
The inaugural champions traded long-time servant and captain Sanju Samson for the experienced Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose journey in the IPL had started with the Royals itself.
After moving Samson to Chennai, the Royals have entrusted Riyan Parag with the captaincy. The squad has been drastically reshaped, welcoming elite all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to provide the balance the team previously lacked.
However, just weeks before their IPL opener on Monday, March 30, Rajasthan were dealt with a major blow in the form of Sam Curran's injury that has ruled the Englishman out for the entire season.
His absence will definitely prove to be a jolting thing for the Royals but their explosive batting line-up might actually save them from embarrassment.
The batting remains centered around the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will likely partner with 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top.
In the bowling department, the return of a fit Jofra Archer as the pace spearhead is a massive boost as he will offer genuine wicket-taking threat at both ends of the innings.
Jadeja’s arrival also creates a potent spin partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, which should be particularly effective on the dry surfaces of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
While critics have pointed to a lack of experienced Indian batting depth following recent trades, the Royals' strategy clearly prioritizes world-class all-rounders and extreme pace.
If Parag is able to handle the pressure of leadership and Archer remains injury-free, Rajasthan possesses the individual match-winners to go all the way.
Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals' Best Finishes
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL season in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne. Since then, their best performance came in 2022, when they reached the final but finished as runners-up.
Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Schedule
March 30: RR Vs CSK (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)
April 4: GT Vs RR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)
April 9: RR Vs MI (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)
April 10: RR Vs RCB (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)
Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Squad
Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.