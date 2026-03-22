RR At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Rajasthan Royals Preview

Ravindra Jadeja’s arrival also creates a potent spin partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, which should be particularly effective on the dry surfaces of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Get the full definitive preview of the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season

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Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Preview
Rajasthan Royals during the 2025 IPL season (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals enter a new era without long-time captain Sanju Samson

  • Riyan Parag appointed as captain; Ravindra Jadeja brought back to the franchise

  • RR open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings

The 2026 Indian Premier League season will mark a bold new era for Rajasthan Royals following one of the most unexpected and significant trade deals in IPL history.

The inaugural champions traded long-time servant and captain Sanju Samson for the experienced Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose journey in the IPL had started with the Royals itself.

After moving Samson to Chennai, the Royals have entrusted Riyan Parag with the captaincy. The squad has been drastically reshaped, welcoming elite all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to provide the balance the team previously lacked.

However, just weeks before their IPL opener on Monday, March 30, Rajasthan were dealt with a major blow in the form of Sam Curran's injury that has ruled the Englishman out for the entire season.

His absence will definitely prove to be a jolting thing for the Royals but their explosive batting line-up might actually save them from embarrassment.

The batting remains centered around the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will likely partner with 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top.

In the bowling department, the return of a fit Jofra Archer as the pace spearhead is a massive boost as he will offer genuine wicket-taking threat at both ends of the innings.

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Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, and Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. - File
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Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag bats during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. - AP
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Jadeja’s arrival also creates a potent spin partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, which should be particularly effective on the dry surfaces of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

While critics have pointed to a lack of experienced Indian batting depth following recent trades, the Royals' strategy clearly prioritizes world-class all-rounders and extreme pace.

If Parag is able to handle the pressure of leadership and Archer remains injury-free, Rajasthan possesses the individual match-winners to go all the way.

Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals' Best Finishes

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL season in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne. Since then, their best performance came in 2022, when they reached the final but finished as runners-up.

Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Schedule

March 30: RR Vs CSK (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

April 4: GT Vs RR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

April 9: RR Vs MI (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

April 10: RR Vs RCB (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Squad

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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