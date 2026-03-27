Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Streaming, PSL 2026: When And Where To Watch Match 2?

Summary of this article
The second match of PSL2026 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings
The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Check live streaming and other details below
Quetta Gladiators take on Karachi Kings in the second match of PSL 2026 on March 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with both teams aiming to start their campaign on a positive note. Quetta come into the season after finishing as runners-up last year and will look to carry that momentum forward with a settled core.
Karachi, meanwhile, have undergone changes and will be led by David Warner, bringing experience and firepower to their batting lineup. The Lahore surface is generally good for batting early on, though it can slow down as the match progresses, making game management important.
Quetta will rely on their middle-order strength and all-round options, while Karachi’s hopes will rest on their top-order delivering consistently. With both sides evenly matched on paper, this contest could come down to key moments and execution under pressure in the middle overs.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings match be played?
The Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
When will the Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings match be played?
The Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match will be played on March 27, 2025 (Friday) at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings match?
The Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.
Where to live stream the Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match?
The second match of the PSL 2026 between Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below:
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad
QTG Vs KRK, PSL 2026: Squads
Quetta Gladiators Squad: Ben McDermott, Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay, Saud Shakeel(c), Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan
Karachi Kings Squad: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Aqib Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza