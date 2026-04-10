PBKS Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 17

Summary of this article
PBKS will face SRH in a day match in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 11
PBKS have won only 7 out of 24 matches overall against SRH so far in IPL
PBKS are at the 2nd spot in points table, while SRH are at the 6th position
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will cross swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab, on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Punjab Kings are sitting comfortably at the 2nd spot in the standings with 5 points after winning their initial two matches and sharing one point each with KKR in the 3rd match, as it got washed out due to rain.
Though the last year's runners-up are in a good spot, they'll be disappointed after losing on to a point in the last match, as they were in a good spot with KKR tottering at 25/2 in 3.4 overs, while batting first.
On the other hand, SRH have had a mixed season as they've been able to win only one of the three matches played so far and are loitering at the 6th spot in the standings.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Rohan Pandit
3rd Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
Current Standings: PBKS (2nd), SRH (6th)
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 24
SRH: 17
PBKS: 7
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Interesting Stats
- Abhishek has an upper hand over Arshdeep Singh as the southpaw batter strikes at a strike rate of 171.42 against the left-arm seamer and has been dismissed only once in seven innings.
- Meanwhile, Arshedeep Singh has got the other SRH opener, Travis Head, twice in three innings, and Head's strike rate against Singh has been only 137.5.
- Heinrich Klaasen has got the better of Yuzvendra Chahal on most occasions and has got out only once in five innings against the leg spinner, while striking at 186.66.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
What is the head-to-head record between PBKS and SRH in IPL?
PBKS have won only 7 out of 24 matches overall against SRH so far in IPL history.
When and where the PBKS and SRH be played?
The match between PBKS and SRH will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Punjab on Saturday, April 11, 2026.