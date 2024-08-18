Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break With Border-Gavaskar Trophy In Sight

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has taken an eight-week break to rejuvenate and restore energy levels for his Border-Gavaskar Trophy ambitions against India later in the year. (More Cricket News)
The 31-year-old who flew back from the United States following his first stint in Major League Cricket, was rested for the white-ball series in the United Kingdom to manage the workload and also get the body ready for a packed Australian summer.
"Everyone that comes back after a break is a little bit fresher, you never regret it," Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.
The Australian skipper has had an engaging 12 months post the wrist fracture towards the end of his Ashes campaign in England.
Cummins featured in an ODI series against India, won the ODI World Cup, played three Tests against Pakistan, two against West Indies and New Zealand, a T20I against the Kiwis, the Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup and the MLC.
"I've basically been bowling non-stop since the World Test Championship final, nearly 18 months ago. This gives me a good seven or eight weeks completely off bowling so the body can recover, then you start building up again for the summer.
"It means you can hopefully bowl for a little bit longer, maintaining pace is a bit easier, makes you less susceptible to injuries," he added.
India have won four consecutive series, including two back-to-back on Australian turf in 2018-19 and 2020-21, and will be eyeing a hat-trick.
"It's the trophy I haven't won before... this is the one trophy a lot of our group haven't ticked off," Cummins further said.
The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-Test blockbuster contest.
Cummins and Australia will be pumped and motivated to take back the crown after failing to win since 2017.