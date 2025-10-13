Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

Australia vs England Test Series 2025: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is "less than likely" to play the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth due to a lingering back injury. With rehab ongoing and bowling yet to begin, the all-rounder's absence could be a massive blow for the hosts

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia captain Pat Cummins unlikely to play Ashes opener in Perth

  • The 32-year-old hasn't bowled since July due to a back stress injury

  • The mercurial pacer has 91 Test wickets against England at an average of 24.10

Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed “it is less likely than likely” that he will feature in the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21.

The 32-year-old has not played in a competitive match since July after struggling with a back stress injury, but he has now started the rehabilitation process.

However, Cummins is yet to start bowling in the nets during his recovery, leading to reports coming out last week that stated he has been ruled out of the first Test and was a doubt for the remainder of the series.

The Aussie skipper has taken 91 Test wickets against England in his career, with an average of 24.10 and strike rate of 45.7%.

Although Cummins refused to completely rule himself out of the Perth Test next month, he conceded that his chances of playing were slim.

“I wouldn't put a percentage on it, but I'd say probably less likely than likely, but I've still got a bit of time,” said Cummins.

“We get into bowling preparation I think next week, so probably a couple of weeks away before actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on turf.

“But it's been a good couple of weeks, each session feels better and better. You'd want at least probably a month in the nets.

“If you play a Test match, you want to make sure you're right to bowl 20 overs in a day and you don't have to really think about it.

“The first step is trying to kind of give me a shot at being right, and then we'll work it out.”

