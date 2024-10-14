Panama put 128 runs on the board and then limited Brazil to just 102 in the Seropedica final, becoming the second team from outside South America to clinch the title

The Ahirs came to the fore as Panama won their maiden South American title, defeating hosts Brazil in the Seropedica final on Sunday (October 13, 2024). Panama's starting XI featured as many as eight players with the Ahir surname. (More Cricket News)
Asked to set a target in the South American Men's Championships 2024 title clash at Sao Fernando Polo and Cricket Club, Panama rode Khandubhai Ahir's 32-ball 40 to post 128 all out in 19.1 overs. The Ahirs collectively contributed 68 runs in the total.
Three Panama batters posted double-figure scores, but the second-highest contribution in the innings came from extras -- 25 (19 wides, four byes and two leg byes).
For Brazil, Luis Rodrigues claimed three wickets (3/25) while Kawsar Khan (2/14), Iuri Simao (2/18), and Yasar Haroon (2/27) took a brace each after Australia-born Greigor Caisley won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Panama's defence started with the run out of William Maximo, effected by Sanjay Kumar Ahir in the second over. Then, skipper Lalu Bhai Ahir had his rival number caught behind as Panama jolted the hosts' title charge.
It was 14/2 in the second over, and Brazil never recovered even though a seventh-wicket stand between Lucas Maximo (25 off 29) and Luis Rodrigues (24 off 34) did try to revive the chase.
Lalu Bhai, a right-arm medium pacer, claimed three wickets for 23 runs in four overs while sharing the new ball with Sanjay Kumar Ahir (1/11). In an all-Ahir attack, Dilip Dahyabhai got a brace (2/24) and Anilkumar Natubhai took one (1/23). Jay Ahir also completed his four-over quota but returned wicketless after conceding 19 runs.
The Brazil innings ended with the run out of Gabriel Oliveira in the last delivery of the match, and 26 runs short of the 129-run target.
Brief Scores:
Panama: 128 all out (Khandubhai Ahir - 40, Yusyf Kachhalia - 24; Luis Rodrigues - 3/25)
Brazil: 102/9 (Lucas Maximo - 25 not out, Luis Rodrigues - 24 retired hurt; Lalu Bhai Ahir - 3/23)
Playing XIs
Panama: Jay Ahir, Ketan Bhai Ahir, Yusyf Kachhalia, Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir, Khandubhai Ahir (wk), Parth Suman Bhai Ahir, Sohel Ebrahim Desai, Dilip Dahyabhai Ahir, Lalu Bhai Ahir (c), Faizal Salehji, Sanjay Kumar Ahir.
Brazil: William Maximo,Greigor Caisley (c), Muhammad Saleem, Yasar Haroon, Luiz Muller, Michel Assuncao, Lucas Maximo (wk), Luis Rodrigues, Kawsar Khan, Iuri Simao, Gabriel Oliveira.
South American Cricket Championship Explained
Established in 1995, the South American Cricket Championship is essentially a continental competition. Eight teams, divided into two groups of four teams each, partook in the 2024 edition. Brazil finished as Group A toppers ahead of Mexico, Peru and Colombia, while Panama took Group B honours ahead of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
Argentina, the 12-time champions, are the most dominant side but it has seen non-South American teams also taking the crown. Panama are the fifth different side and second from outside the geographical confines of South America to lift the trophy.
Mexico have won it twice, in 2014 and 2018. Guyana, however, remains the country with the strongest cricketing legacy in continental South America.
Interestingly, Guyana have also won the South American Cricket Championship twice when they sent 'masters teams' of retired or overaged players, understandably so, for the 2004 and 2007 editions (competed in 40 overs format). But since the turn of the 2010s, the tournament has become a 20-over affair.
The women's equivalent, started in 2007, is an Argentina-Brazil duopoly. Argentina were the undisputed champions in its first six editions, but Brazil won six of the next seven iterations, including the 2024 tournament at home.
Held under the aegis of the ICC Americas, a body that governs the sport in Northern America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, the tournament is yet to gain global recognition. But it continues to serve as a battleground for expatriates from former Commonwealth countries.
Panama cricket, for that matter of fact, has a strong Indian link. And evidently, the Ahirs have taken the onus to uplift the game in this Central American country to themselves.
Concentrated in northern India otherwise, the Ahir community of traditionally non-elite pastoralists has significant presence in Nepal, Mauritius, Fiji, South Africa and the Caribbean, especially Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname.