Sports

Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics

India lost to defending champions Australia by nine runs in their last group match to find themselves in a difficult position to qualify for the semifinals of the women's T20 World Cup, on Sunday. Chasing 152 for a win, India ended at 142 for 9 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with 54 not out off 47 balls. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma chipped in with 29 and 20 respectively. India ended their Group A campaign on four points after two wins and two losses. Australia, who topped the group with all four wins, qualified for the semifinals while New Zealand (4 points) need a win against Pakistan on Monday to make it to the last-four stage.

AUS-W vs IND-W Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Australia's players celebrates their win against India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

1/9
IND-W vs AUS-W
IND-W vs AUS-W Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

2/9
Australia Women vs India Women
Australia Women vs India Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

3/9
India Women vs Australia Women
India Women vs Australia Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Annabel Sutherland bowls a delivery during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

4/9
Womens T20 WC: AUS-W vs IND-W
Women's T20 WC: AUS-W vs IND-W Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Shafali Verma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

5/9
Womens T20 WC: IND-W vs AUS-W
Women's T20 WC: IND-W vs AUS-W Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Annabel Sutherland bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

6/9
Womens T20 WC: Australia Women vs India Women
Women's T20 WC: Australia Women vs India Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

7/9
Womens T20 WC: India Women vs Australia Women
Women's T20 WC: India Women vs Australia Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

8/9
Womens T20 WC
Women's T20 WC Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Tahlia McGrath plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

9/9
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket India Australia
Emirates Women's World T20 Cricket India Australia Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Grace Harris bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  2. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  3. Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  2. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  3. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
  4. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  5. Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know