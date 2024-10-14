Australia's players celebrates their win against India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Annabel Sutherland bowls a delivery during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shafali Verma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Annabel Sutherland bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Tahlia McGrath plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Grace Harris bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.