Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad

Former India wicketkeeper-batter and World Cup winner Robin Uthappa will captain India in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament next month, the organisers announced on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The seven-member Indian squad announced by Cricket Hong Kong also includes Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.
Batter Bharat Chapli and wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami will also represent India, who were crowned champions in 2005.
The six-a-side international cricket tournament is slated to be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok from November 1 to 3.
The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes returns after a seven-year hiatus. The 2024 edition will feature 12 nations, including Australia, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.
South Africa are the defending champions.
The tournament known for its fast-paced, entertaining format, featured many prominent cricketers from around the world, including Sachin Tendulkar.
India will open their campaign against Pakistan on November 1, followed by a clash against UAE a day later.
India squad: Robin Uthappa (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper).
(With PTI inputs)