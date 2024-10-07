Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Set To Return In 20th Edition Of Tournament

Team India will make its return in the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, a tournament in which legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, among many others have featured previously. (More Cricket News)
"Team announcement. Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and Maximum thrills! HK6 is back from 1st to 3rd November 2024! Don’t miss out!" Cricket Hong Kong wrote.
The upcoming edition is scheduled to take place from November 1-3, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, with 12 teams taking part in the event.
This will also be the 20th edition of the tournament, and is making a return after a seven-year hiatus.
All the matches will be played from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, and the ticket prices for all three days range from $150 to $350.
The tournament was first held in 1992.
The six-a-side format is shaped in a way to provide non-stop thrilling action, making it a hit among fans.
Over the years, the tournament has also witnessed several superstars of the game namely Brain Lara, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne adding to the legacy of the tournament.