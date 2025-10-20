Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match

PAK take on RSA in the 2nd Test of the two-match Test series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20. Check the live streaming, squads, timings and other details for the Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs RSA Match
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan take on South Africa in the 2nd Test of the two-match series

  • The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday

  • Pakistan won the first Test by 93 runs in Lahore

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is set to commence on October 20, 2025, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

They secured a 93-run victory in the first Test, thanks to Noman Ali, who picked up 10 wickets in the match, including a 6-wicket haul in the first innings . The Rawalpindi pitch is expected to offer assistance to spinners, similar to the conditions in Lahore.

South Africa will be bolstered by the return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to injury. His inclusion is anticipated to strengthen the bowling attack and provide the team with the necessary edge to level the series.

Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, has emphasized the need for consistency following their victory in the first Test. The team aims to maintain their performance and secure the series win.

Pakistan Vs South Africa Test Head-To-Head Record

Historically, the two sides have faced each other in 32 Tests, with Pakistan winning 7, losing 17, and drawing 7. Pakistan have managed just four wins in their last 13 Tests against South Africa as the fourth win came during the 1st Test.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Live Streaming Details

When is the PAK vs RSA, 2nd Test match being played?

Pakistan will square off against South Africa in the 2nd Test match on Monday, October 20 from 10:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the PAK vs RSA, 2nd Test match live in India?

The high-octane 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will be live-streamed Fancode app and website in India.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
