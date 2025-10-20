Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Can PAK Replicate Lahore Success In Rawalpindi?

Pakistan lead two-match Test series 1-0
Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi had architected Lahore victory
South Africa boosted by return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj
Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 20, 2025). The hosts lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing a 2-0 sweep, with the Proteas eager to level it instead with a victory in the final Test.
Pakistan had won the first Test by a resounding 93-run margin as Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets apiece to bowl out Aiden Markram's side, chasing a 277-run target, for 183. Having taken six wickets during South Africa's first innings, Noman ended with figures of 10-191 in the match while Afridi took 4-33 on day four in Lahore.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be boosted by the return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first game due to injury. His inclusion is expected to bolster the bowling attack and provide the team with the necessary edge to try and level the series.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs RSA Test:
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj