Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand women skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first in this crunch Group A fixture at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 14, Monday. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Speaking at the toss, Sophie Devine said, "We are gonna have a bat first. Did well in the game against India. It is a new game and new opposition. Can't get too ahead. One change. Kasperek goes out. We know what's at stake."
"We will play according to the NRR. We had a great series against NZ. I am replacing Tuba," Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
The White Ferns have to win. Simple as that. On the other hand, Pakistan women need to win but by some margin if they are to upstage New Zealand and India.