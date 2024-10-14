Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Punish PAK-W Bowlers; NZ-W 34/0 (5 Overs)

Follow the live score and updates of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match here

Tejas Rane
14 October 2024
Pakistan women's cricket team in a huddle. AP
It all comes down to this - Pakistan and New Zealand are in the mix to earn a spot in the semi-final from Group A after India's 9-run defeat to Australia yesterday. A win for The White Ferns or Fatima Sana-led albeit under given scenarios, should see them progress to the semis at India's cost. Pakistan have just one game so far - against Sri Lanka whereas Sophie Devine's side defeated SL and India. Who earns the spot? Follow the live score and updates of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match here
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Suzie Bates On The Charge In Dubai

After a quiet start from NZ-W, the opening batters have punished the PAK-W bowlers with some boundaries to put the pressure back for the Women in Green in Dubai. With stakes running high tonight, every run and wicket will be vital for either side.

NZ-W - 20/0 (3 Overs)

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Action Gets Underway

Not just NZ and PAK fans are interested in tonight's match, it's the Indian fans too, who will be glued to their screens to watch PAK-W vs NZ-W in Dubai. Let's gooooo....

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Dubai Pitch Report

NZ posted 160 against India here on a decent deck. The outfield is a little sand-based. Looks a solid track.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: How Does Group A Look Like

Group A prior to PAK-W Vs NZ-W Clash.
Group A prior to PAK-W Vs NZ-W Clash. Outlook
India rely on Pakistan for women's T20 World Cup semifinal qualification - X/ICC
Women's T20WC 2024: India Rely On Pakistan For Semi-final Ticket | All Scenarios Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: What Sort Of Pitch Can The Teams Expect

Toss has not been much of a factor in Dubai as the win split is a marginal 3-2 in favour of chasing sides against teams batting first. Even if a team does loss a toss, it's not the end of their world.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Vice-captain Muneeba Ali

"We are not up to the mark in batting. That's not how you approach T20 cricket, it's embarrassing and we need to change that and win games for Pakistan." - Pakistan's vice-captain Muneeba Ali admits her side's major concern.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold

