Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Punish PAK-W Bowlers; NZ-W 34/0 (5 Overs)

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Suzie Bates On The Charge In Dubai
After a quiet start from NZ-W, the opening batters have punished the PAK-W bowlers with some boundaries to put the pressure back for the Women in Green in Dubai. With stakes running high tonight, every run and wicket will be vital for either side.
NZ-W - 20/0 (3 Overs)
Action Gets Underway
Not just NZ and PAK fans are interested in tonight's match, it's the Indian fans too, who will be glued to their screens to watch PAK-W vs NZ-W in Dubai. Let's gooooo....
Dubai Pitch Report
NZ posted 160 against India here on a decent deck. The outfield is a little sand-based. Looks a solid track.
Playing XIs
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
How Does Group A Look Like
What Sort Of Pitch Can The Teams Expect
Toss has not been much of a factor in Dubai as the win split is a marginal 3-2 in favour of chasing sides against teams batting first. Even if a team does loss a toss, it's not the end of their world.
Pakistan's Vice-captain Muneeba Ali
"We are not up to the mark in batting. That's not how you approach T20 cricket, it's embarrassing and we need to change that and win games for Pakistan." - Pakistan's vice-captain Muneeba Ali admits her side's major concern.
Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold