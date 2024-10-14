Cricket

Women's T20WC 2024: India Rely On Pakistan For Semi-final Ticket | All Scenarios Explained

Pakistan face New Zealand in the final Group A match of the tournament and at stake is the second semi-final spot from the group after Australia locked the first one for themselves

India-semifinal-qualification-women-t20-world-cup
India rely on Pakistan for women's T20 World Cup semifinal qualification Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

India are on the verge of elimination from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and the team that they have to rely on to get out of trouble is their arch rivals Pakistan. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pakistan face New Zealand in the final Group A match of the tournament and at stake is the second semi-final spot after Australia locked the first one for themselves.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Preview

Babar Azam reacts after his dismissal on the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and England in Multan. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Fans In Disbelief As PCB Drops Babar, Shaheen From Test Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 19th match of the tournament sees New Zealand and Pakistan going head to head. Pakistan started the competition on a bright note with a win against Sri Lanka but faced defeat against India and Australia in their next two games.

New Zealand got off to a dream start with a 58-run victory over India in their opener. However, the net run rate boost that the White Ferns got through India win was cancelled by a 60-run defeat to Australia. They managed to get their second win of the tournament by defeating New Zealand and now remain the front-runner from Group A to get the second semi-final ticket.

Sharjah has seen better pitches than Dubai and New Zealand might fancy their chances with relatively higher bounce at the venue. Pakistan remain unpredictable but beating New Zealand will be a might task for them. The unavailability of pacer Diana Baig would be a concern for Pakistan against a full-strength New Zealand side. Though, skipper Fatima Sana's return will boost Pakistan's batting.

New Zealand's road to the semifinal is straight-forward. They win and lock the second semi-final spot from Group A. However, a loss would put curtains to their campaign.

For Pakistan, even a win might not suffice. If they lose, they are out. If Pakistan win, then they would have to get that win in either 9.1 overs or at least by 53 runs.

India Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Scenario

If Pakistan beat New Zealand, India will sneak into the semi-finals. This remains the simplest way for India to get the second semi-final spot from Group A. In case, Pakistan win by a massive margin to overtake India on net run rate, then Pakistan will go through leaving India and New Zealand behind. However, with the slow nature of pitches and low-scoring affairs all around, getting a big run rate boost remains difficult for Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20WC 2024: India Rely On Pakistan For Semi-final Ticket | All Scenarios Explained
  2. South American Championships: Ahir-Powered Panama Trump Brazil, Lift Maiden Trophy
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Honoured By Dallas Cowboys As Cricket Meets NFL - Watch
  4. Steve Smith's Middle Order Return Confirmed For India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India A Tour Of Australia: Aussies Reveal Squad; 17-year-old Batting Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
  2. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: Argentina Legend Mario Kempes Has Words Of Advice For French Superstar
  3. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Prevail In One-sided Encounter - In Pics
  4. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  5. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Youngsters In Demand; Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L
  2. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  5. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt Waives Off Toll For Light Motor Vehicles At 5 Booths For Entry Into Mumbai
  2. India Rejects Canada's 'Preposterous Imputations' After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest'
  3. J&K's Disempowered Assembly A Prelude To Fractured Governance
  4. Inside Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked To Baba Siddique’s Murder & Threats To Salman Khan
  5. In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Nobel Prize 2024 In Economic Sciences Awarded To Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson
  2. India Rejects Canada's 'Preposterous Imputations' After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest'
  3. Pakistan Bans Protests & Rallies, Enhances Security Ahead of SCO Summit 2024| Key Highlights
  4. China Holds Military Drills Near Taiwan Days After National Day Celebrations
  5. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Youngsters In Demand; Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L