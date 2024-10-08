Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Aim To Post Massive Total, ENG Look For Quick Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the opening Test between Pakistan and England in Multan. Check out the latest score and ball-by-ball commentary here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
On the opening day, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood led from the front and smashed the fastest Test century by a Pakistan captain in over a decade. Masood scored 151 and stitched a 253-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique, who too scored a ton, for the second wicket.
England bowlers had a tough time on a flat Multan surface on the first day.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
Pakistan won the toss and Shan Masood has decided his team will bat first in Multan. Brydon Carse is making his Test debut for England. In the absence of a fully-fit Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope is captaining the English team.