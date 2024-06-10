Pakistan will face Canada in the group-stage fixture for Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
This will be the second occasion when Pakistan take on Canada in the shortest format. The first T20 international match between the two nations was played in 2008 when the Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan side successfully defended a 137-run total.
Now, Pakistan need to win their next two fixtures by a big margin to stay alive in the race for the Super Eight. The team led by Babar Azam has lost their first two matches, first against the USA and then against India.
Canada's World Cup journey began with a loss to co-host USA, but they rebounded in the following match, defeating Ireland by 12 runs. Pakistan needs to perform well with the bat to secure victories.
Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Canada, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 22:
When and where will the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 11, Tuesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
What is the scheduled start time for the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8 mm IST.
Where to watch Pakistan vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup match will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana