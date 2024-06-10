Cricket

Pakistan Vs Canada, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 22: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan and Canada will clash in the league stage of Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County in New York on Tuesday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the PAK Vs CAN match

babar azam practice X @T20WorldCup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam during practice. Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
info_icon

Pakistan will face Canada in the group-stage fixture for Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

This will be the second occasion when Pakistan take on Canada in the shortest format. The first T20 international match between the two nations was played in 2008 when the Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan side successfully defended a 137-run total.

Now, Pakistan need to win their next two fixtures by a big margin to stay alive in the race for the Super Eight. The team led by Babar Azam has lost their first two matches, first against the USA and then against India.

Canada's World Cup journey began with a loss to co-host USA, but they rebounded in the following match, defeating Ireland by 12 runs. Pakistan needs to perform well with the bat to secure victories.

Pakistan received a heartbreaking defeat against India. - T20WorldCup/X
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Pakistan Coach Kirsten Highlights Strike Rotation As Key Factor In India Defeat

BY PTI

Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Canada, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 22:

When and where will the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 11, Tuesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

What is the scheduled start time for the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8 mm IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart with the match between the USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, 2 June 2024. - Photo: X/ @ICC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Check Global Broadcasters For TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup match will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. On Cam| Mysterious Animal Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan During Swearing-In Ceremony; Some Guessing 'Leopard'
  4. Intern's Tweet Causes Confusion Over Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Political Future; What Shashi Tharoor Said
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Spacecraft's Instruments Capture Solar Storm | Pics Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  2. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  3. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  4. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  5. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 22: When, Where To Watch
  2. Euro 2024: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Training But May Not Make Their Tournament Opener
  3. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. PAK Vs CAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record
  5. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
World News
  1. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  2. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  3. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  4. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  5. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time