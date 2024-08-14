Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Tests, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

The Pakistan cricket team will host Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting from August 21. This will be the seventh Test series between these two Asian rivals, with Pakistan having emerged victorious in all the previous six series. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh, who have been hit with protests and turmoil back home, hope to bring some respite to their citizens with a series victory on foreign soil. The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and Shan Masood's men will be eyeing a spot in the final.
Pakistan possess a formidable line-up that includes Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi and will be favourites to win the series. However, Bangladesh have improved in recent years and a drawn series against New Zealand last year, shows they are up for a fight.
PAK vs BAN Head-to-head In Test
Total matches: 13
Pakistan won: 12
Bangladesh won: 0
Draw: 1
Tie: 0
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Squads
Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series begin?
The first match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, August 21, 2024, to Sunday, August 25, 2024 in Rawalpindi.
The second Test will begin from Friday, August 30 to Tuesday, September 3 in Karachi.
What are the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests?
The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M (IST).
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test matches in India?
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.
The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live streamed in India.