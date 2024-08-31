Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Rebuild After Losing Abdullah Shafique Early

The first day's play was entirely washed out, and Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs BAN match

pakistan-vs-bangladesh-2nd-test-rawalpindi-ap-photo
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique in the second Test, in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday (August 31, 2024). After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Bangla Tigers have made an early inroad, with Taskin Ahmed sending back Abdullah Shafique for a six-ball duck. The first day's play was entirely washed out, but bright and sunny weather has greeted the two teams the following morning. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs BAN match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh had earlier scripted history by notching up their first-ever Test win over Pakistan in the first game at the same venue. The visitors had cantered to a measly target of 30 runs with all 10 wickets intact, after spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan led the demolition job to bowl the home team out for 146 runs in the third innings.

