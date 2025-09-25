Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4s: Taskin Ahmed Wags Finger After Dismissing Mohammad Nawaz - Watch

Taskin Ahmed picks up his 100th T20I wicket with dismissal of Sahibzada Farhan
30-year-old pacer ends with figures of 3/28
Bangladesh chasing a 136-run target in crucial Asia Cup Super Four encounter
Taskin Ahmed is nothing if not passionate on the field, and the 30-year-old pacer depicted the same in his pointed celebration for all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz's wicket during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours stage in Dubai on Thursday (September 25, 2025).
Having picked up his 100th T20I wicket with the dismissal of Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over, Taskin was charged up. He then sent back Shaheen Shah Afridi and later, got the better of a rampaging Nawaz to help his team restrict Pakistan to a modest 135 for eight in their must-win encounter.
Nawaz was batting on a 14-ball 25 and had just clubbed Taskin for a six over the deep square leg boundary, when the right-arm seamer responded with a full delivery outside off stump. The southpaw's eyes lit up, and with mid off and extra cover inside the circle, he gave it an almighty heave.
But Nawaz ended up slicing the ball, and Parvez Hossain Emon ran back from extra cover to complete a fantastic catch. The wicket was pivotal in the circumstances, and led to an impassioned Taskin shaking his finger vehemently towards Nawaz, as if to imply, 'No, you cannot get away with that again'. You can watch the video of the celebration below.
Earlier, opting to bowl after winning the toss, Bangladesh struck early as Pakistan managed just 27 runs in the powerplay and lost two wickets. Taskin led the attack with figures of 3/28, while Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28) chipped in with two wickets each.
Mohammed Haris (31 off 23 balls), the Men In Green's best batter in the tournament, once again kept them in the fight, with a plucky knock while Shaheen Shah Afridi (19) with a couple of sixes and a lucky Nawaz (25 off 15 balls) also did their bit after a total of even 100 looked improbable.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk & c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
(With PTI inputs)