Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put on a 240-run fifth-wicket stand as Pakistan cruised through day two of the first Test against Bangladesh, building a 421-run lead by stumps. (More Cricket News)
Having resumed at 158-4, Pakistan surged to 448-6 before captain Shan Masood declared, though the hosts were unable to pick up an early wicket as Bangladesh's openers survived a tense finish before stumps. (More Cricket News)
Shakeel (141) and Rizwan (171 not out) both produced magnificent knocks to ensure Bangladesh's momentum from a rain-affected first day in Rawalpindi was stunted.
Shakeel and Rizwan battled through most of two sessions before their mammoth stand was finally broken shortly before tea, the former falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz's off break.
Miraz later caught Agha Salman for 19 off Shakib Al Hasan's delivery, but Bangladesh were unable to make any further inroads and could have found themselves further behind, if not for Masood's decision to put them in for an hour before stumps.
Openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan survived 12 overs, Khurram Shahzad going close to dismissing the latter with a fierce delivery that almost kissed the outside edge in the 10th over.
However, Bangladesh now have it all to do against Pakistan's bowling attack on day three, with the hosts possessing a relatively new ball and a commanding lead on the scoreboard.
Data Debrief: Career-best knock for Rizwan
Masood's declaration was welcomed by most as a sensible decision, giving Pakistan the chance to launch an early assault on the Bangladesh openers, but it might have frustrated Rizwan.
His score of 171 represented his best in any Test, bettering his 115 against South Africa in 2021.
Rizwan racked up 11 fours and six maximums on Thursday with a strike rate of 71.54, and he might have had half an eye on a double century had Pakistan continued with the bat.