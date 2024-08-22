Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel Knocks Steady Pakistan Ship On Rain-Hit Day 1 - In Pics

Half-centuries from opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel put Pakistan back on level terms, after the Bangladeshi bowlers made the new ball talk on Day 1 of the first Test in Rawalpindi. Seamers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam bagged two wickets apiece but Ayub and Shakeel's responsible knocks took the hosts to 158 runs for the loss of four wickets at stumps. Only 41 overs could be bowled as the start of play was delayed by about four and a half hours due to early morning showers.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan takes a run against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan takes a run after player a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud, third left, celebrates Pakistans Saim Ayubs wicket
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, third left, celebrates Pakistan's Saim Ayub's wicket | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud, right, celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistans Saud Shakeel plays a shot against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistans Saim Ayub plays a shot against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud, right, bowls against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, bowls against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, bowls as Pakistan's Saim Ayub watch during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Shoriful Islam, right, and teammate appeals successful dismissal of Pakistans Shan Masood
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right, and teammate appeals successful dismissal of Pakistan's Shan Masood | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right, and teammate appeals successful dismissal of Pakistan's Shan Masood, center, during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistans Abdullah Shafique
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistans Saim Ayub bats against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

10/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Umpire Richard Kettleborough talks with Bangladeshs skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Pakistan captain Shan Masood
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Umpire Richard Kettleborough talks with Bangladesh's skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Pakistan captain Shan Masood | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Umpire Richard Kettleborough, second left, talks with Bangladesh's skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, center, and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood, right, after inspecting the ground before the start of the play on the first day of first test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Saud Shakeel, Mohammed Rizwan Solid As BAN Hunt Wickets
  2. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel Knocks Steady Pakistan Ship On Rain-Hit Day 1 - In Pics
  4. ICC Looks For New Independent Woman Director After Indra Nooyi’s Exit - Report
  5. Mohammed Shami: Pacer's Return To Be Delayed By BCCI With Oz Tour In Mind - Report
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case Hearing LIVE: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors, Promises No Adverse Action
  2. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Day After Ice Cream Parlour Visit, Leader Chairs Key Congress Poll Meet
  3. Modi In Ukraine: A Balancing Act After Moscow Bonhomie?
  4. Odisha: 4 Killed, 13 Injured As Tanker Overturns On Tea Stall After Colliding With Bus
  5. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  2. The Myth Of Bangladesh Economic Miracle
  3. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  4. Israeli Strikes In Gaza Kill 17 As Regional Tensions Escalate
  5. Parents of American Held By Hamas Appeal For Hostages' Release During Democratic Convention
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Day After Ice Cream Parlour Visit, Leader Chairs Key Congress Poll Meet
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Saud Shakeel, Mohammed Rizwan Solid As BAN Hunt Wickets
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case Hearing LIVE: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors, Promises No Adverse Action