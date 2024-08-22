Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan takes a run after player a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, right, bowls as Pakistan's Saim Ayub watch during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right, and teammate appeals successful dismissal of Pakistan's Shan Masood, center, during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the first day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Umpire Richard Kettleborough, second left, talks with Bangladesh's skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, center, and his Pakistani counterpart Shan Masood, right, after inspecting the ground before the start of the play on the first day of first test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.