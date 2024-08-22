Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel Knocks Steady Pakistan Ship On Rain-Hit Day 1 - In Pics

Half-centuries from opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel put Pakistan back on level terms, after the Bangladeshi bowlers made the new ball talk on Day 1 of the first Test in Rawalpindi. Seamers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam bagged two wickets apiece but Ayub and Shakeel's responsible knocks took the hosts to 158 runs for the loss of four wickets at stumps. Only 41 overs could be bowled as the start of play was delayed by about four and a half hours due to early morning showers.