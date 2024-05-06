Cricket

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Thinks Bowlers Could Prevail In T20s; Here's How

Mohammad Amir, who came out of a forced retirement to make a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly four years, also noted that he had made some bad calls and mistakes in his life but now is eager to move on

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir/X
Mohammad Amir will be playing the T20 World Cup after 4 years of haitus. Photo: Mohammad Amir/X
info_icon

Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes the greatest challenge in Twenty20 cricket for bowlers now-a-days is to out-think the batters. (More Cricket News)

He, however, said that the bowlers could prevail in the format with some smart thinking.

"You have to out-think the batters (in T20 format)," he said on a YouTube channel.

Mohammad Rizwan was given a shirt by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for completing 3000 runs in T20. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Reward Of USD 100,000 To Each Player If Team Wins T20 World Cup

BY PTI

Amir, who came out of a forced retirement to make a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly four years, also noted that he had made some bad calls and mistakes in his life but now is eager to move on.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old was convicted of spot-fixing in 2010 and spent three months in prison before returning to play for Pakistan again in 2016.

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 before declaring his return in March this year.

"The coming World Cup is very special for me because I am coming back to international cricket after a long time," Amir said.

"I know T20 cricket has evolved as well. But, the good thing is that I have been active on the T20 circuit even after I decided to retire in 2020 from international cricket."

Mohammed Amir - X/@TheRealPCB
'Already Punished': Mohammed Amir Appeals To Not Bring Up Spot-Fixing Incident

BY PTI

Advertisement

Amir also confirmed that he had hired a personal trainer, whose job is to ensure that his body remained fit and ready to endure the rigours of modern-day cricket.

"I have invested in a personal trainer because cricket is my bread and butter, and if I want to continue earning from it, I have to remain match-fit and ready," he said.

Amir remains among those few Pakistani players who have won two ICC titles with Pakistan -- the 2009 World T20 in England and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in the same nation.

In both the finals, he produced memorable spells with the new ball.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain