PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes Backs England's Batters Despite Capitulation Against Pakistan

Ben Stokes has no doubt that England's battling line-up features the country's "best top six players", despite a capitulation against Pakistan. (More Cricket News)
A 2-1 series defeat for England was confirmed on Saturday, as Pakistan claimed a nine-wicket triumph in Rawalpindi.
The tourists were undone by Pakistan's spin bowlers, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali seeing England all out for 112, their lowest-ever total in Pakistan.
England started the series with an emphatic victory, with Joe Root and Harry Brook dominating the first Test, but in matches two and three, their batting left much to be desired.
Captain Stokes, though, is confident in the squad.
"There is no doubt in my mind that we have got the best top six players in England," Stokes told Sky Sports.
"You always pick your best players.
The last couple of Tests we've been thrown some challenges and it's pretty easy to assess that we weren't able to stand up to those challenges."
Stokes also put the onus on himself to improve, after he struggled to get going following his return from injury.
"I am always trying to evolve and adapt whether against spin or pace," he said.
"The disappointment is always there, it always hits hard, but when you have so much experience to fall back on it is a little bit easier to take."
Ollie Pope, meanwhile, has come under criticism for his performances, but coach Brendon McCullum was quick to come to his defence.
"What he did through the summer, stepping up with his captaincy and leadership and him stepping up into that role, even his 150 in that final Test match, we know when he gets in, he gets big scores and defining scores as well," said McCullum said.
"It's not an easy place to bat at number three. I know he'll be disappointed with the volume of runs in this series but I expect him to bounce back in New Zealand.
"We'll make sure he's got the required support to do so."
England's next Test series sees them face New Zealand, starting next month.