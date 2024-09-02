Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash

Given a target of 185 for the victory, the visitors cruised to 42 without loss after seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain halted proceedings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Hasan Mahmud took five wickets for Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana took nine wickets between them as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 172 in the second innings of the second Test on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Given a target of 185 for the victory, the visitors cruised to 42 without loss after seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain halted proceedings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After starting the day 9-2, Pakistan saw Saim Ayub removed by Taskin Ahmed (1-40) before Rana ripped through the hosts' batting order, claiming the wickets of Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two) in four overs.

Mohammad Rizwan's 43 from 73 deliveries threatened to bring Pakistan back into the contest, only for Mahmud to claim successive wickets in the 36th over before removing Mir Hamza (four) to conclude a dominant session for Bangladesh.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three

Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam wasted no time in setting a swift pace in the chase, with the former striking 31 runs from the 23 balls he faced, including two sixes and two fours before the weather closed in.

The pair will return to the crease on Tuesday needing 143 runs for a memorable series victory.

Data Debrief: Rana and Mahmud roar Tigers close

Rana's figures of 4-44 were his best for Bangladesh, with their bowling display the first time in the tourists' Test history that all ten wickets were picked up by fast bowlers.

Mahmud also impressed, claiming his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test outing for Bangladesh. 

