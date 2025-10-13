Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Details Here

Oman and United Arab Emirates face off in the Super Six, Match 4 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman. The match begins today at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time, 10:30 AM GMT), with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.