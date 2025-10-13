Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Details Here

Oman takes on United Arab Emirates in an important Super Six encounter at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, playing XI updates, live streaming details, and comprehensive match coverage here as both sides battle for supremacy in the qualifier

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Photo: File/AP
  • The match starts at 4:00 PM IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman 

  • Oman is led by captain Jatinder Singh, while UAE is captained by Muhammad Waseem

  • Both teams seek vital wins to boost their chances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Oman and United Arab Emirates face off in the Super Six, Match 4 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman. The match begins today at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time, 10:30 AM GMT), with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Toss result will be announced soon.

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Playing XIs will be announced after toss.

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Samay Shrivastava, Aamir Kaleem

United Arab Emirates: Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq  

Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Oman vs UAE Super Six match is available on the FanCode app and website in India, providing fans with exclusive real-time coverage.

