Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Details Here

The match starts at 4:00 PM IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman
Oman is led by captain Jatinder Singh, while UAE is captained by Muhammad Waseem
Both teams seek vital wins to boost their chances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier
Oman and United Arab Emirates face off in the Super Six, Match 4 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman. The match begins today at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time, 10:30 AM GMT), with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Toss result will be announced soon.
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced after toss.
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Samay Shrivastava, Aamir Kaleem
United Arab Emirates: Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Oman vs UAE Super Six match is available on the FanCode app and website in India, providing fans with exclusive real-time coverage.