New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
New Zealand face South Africa in the third T20I on Friday, March 20, at Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first
The five-match series is level at 1-1 heading into this crucial encounter
New Zealand and South Africa face off in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 20, with the five-match series perfectly balanced at 1-1 heading into a crucial contest.
Both sides have shown dominant spells so far, setting up an exciting battle for control of the series.
South Africa drew first blood in Mount Maunganui on March 15, cruising to a seven-wicket victory after New Zealand were bundled out for just 91. The Proteas chased down the modest target comfortably, reaching it with 20 balls to spare to take an early lead in the series.
New Zealand responded emphatically in Hamilton on March 17, posting a competitive 175/6 before dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup for 107 in 15.3 overs to level the series. With momentum shifting between the two sides, the winner of the third T20I will move into a strong position in the series.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson