New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Check toss update and playing XIs for third T20I between NZ and SA on Friday, March 20, at Eden Park in Auckland

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New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd T20I
New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd T20I: NZ To Bowl First Photo: X@BLACKCAPS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face South Africa in the third T20I on Friday, March 20, at Eden Park, Auckland

  • New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first

  • The five-match series is level at 1-1 heading into this crucial encounter

New Zealand and South Africa face off in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 20, with the five-match series perfectly balanced at 1-1 heading into a crucial contest.

Both sides have shown dominant spells so far, setting up an exciting battle for control of the series.

South Africa drew first blood in Mount Maunganui on March 15, cruising to a seven-wicket victory after New Zealand were bundled out for just 91. The Proteas chased down the modest target comfortably, reaching it with 20 balls to spare to take an early lead in the series.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score

New Zealand responded emphatically in Hamilton on March 17, posting a competitive 175/6 before dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup for 107 in 15.3 overs to level the series. With momentum shifting between the two sides, the winner of the third T20I will move into a strong position in the series.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla

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New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson

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