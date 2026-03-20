New Zealand Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Auckland Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Summary of this article
New Zealand welcome South Africa in the 3rd T20I today
The series is currently level at 1-1
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The 5-match T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa is perfectly poised at 1-1 as the action shifts to the iconic Eden Park in Auckland this Friday.
After a shocking collapse in the series opener, the Black Caps roared back in Hamilton with a clinical 68-run victory, fueled by Devon Conway’s composed 60 and a fierce bowling display from Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears.
For South Africa, this encounter is a litmus test for their relatively inexperienced squad. While they dominated the first game, their batting struggled to find rhythm under pressure in the second.
Eden Park’s unique rectangular shape and famously short straight boundaries often turn matches into high-scoring shootouts, placing immense pressure on captains Mitchell Santner and Keshav Maharaj to get their death-bowling tactics spot on.
New Zealand Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Squads
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox
New Zealand Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Info
The entire series is being aired live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network.