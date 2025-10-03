NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain May Play Spoilsport At Mount Maunganui

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand lost the first T20I but will want to make a comeback when they face Australia in the 2nd T20I, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday, October 3. Catch the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I live action here

NZ vs AUS
NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell all smiles in training. X/BLACKCAPS
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The BlackCaps suffered a heavy defeat in the opening match, but the Kiwis will look to bounce back and level the series. As for the Aussies, a victory tonight could seal the series for Mitchell Marsh-led side. Catch the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I live action here
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Who Is Tim Robinson?

New Zealand cricket has found a new star in Tim Robinson, the 23-year-old batter who has taken the T20I stage by storm. During the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, Robinson smashed his maiden century and announced his arrival in the international cricket.

Read more about, HERE

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Head-to-Head in T20Is

Total matches played: 20

New Zealand won: 5

Australia won: 14

Tie: 1

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand squad:Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears

Australia Squad:Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe

