NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell all smiles in training. X/BLACKCAPS

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The BlackCaps suffered a heavy defeat in the opening match, but the Kiwis will look to bounce back and level the series. As for the Aussies, a victory tonight could seal the series for Mitchell Marsh-led side. Catch the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I live action here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Oct 2025, 10:33:26 am IST New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Who Is Tim Robinson? New Zealand cricket has found a new star in Tim Robinson, the 23-year-old batter who has taken the T20I stage by storm. During the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, Robinson smashed his maiden century and announced his arrival in the international cricket. Read more about, HERE

3 Oct 2025, 10:17:03 am IST New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 20 New Zealand won: 5 Australia won: 14 Tie: 1