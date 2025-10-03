New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Who Is Tim Robinson?
New Zealand cricket has found a new star in Tim Robinson, the 23-year-old batter who has taken the T20I stage by storm. During the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, Robinson smashed his maiden century and announced his arrival in the international cricket.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Head-to-Head in T20Is
Total matches played: 20
New Zealand won: 5
Australia won: 14
Tie: 1
New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand squad:Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears
Australia Squad:Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe