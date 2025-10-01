Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: The NZ ex-javelin thrower, Tim Robinson, has made headlines by scoring his maiden T20I century against Australia on Wednesday at the Bay Oval

  • Tim Robinson anchored New Zealand’s innings after early wickets, remaining unbeaten on 104

  • Australia started strong, but Robinson’s partnership with Daryl Mitchell helped post a competitive 181/6

  • Despite Robinson’s effort, Australia chased the target comfortably, winning by six wickets with 21 balls to spare

New Zealand cricket has found a new star in Tim Robinson, the 23-year-old batter who has taken the T20I stage by storm. During the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval on Wednesday, Robinson smashed his maiden century and announced his arrival in the international cricket.

His innings was a masterclass in aggression, tempered with smart shot selection, rescuing New Zealand from an early wobble and guiding them to a competitive total. He remained unbeaten on 106, showing his ability to adapt his game to the situation.

New Zealand and Australia captains Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Marsh pose for the trophy. - X/BLACKCAPS
New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, 1st T20I: Marsh Stars As AUS Beat NZ By Six Wickets In Mount Maunganui

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who is Tim Robinson?

Tim Robinson, a 23-year-old cricketer from New Zealand, has quickly become a name to watch in international cricket. Born in Wellington, Robinson was a promising javelin thrower before transitioning to cricket. Robinson's rise through the ranks has been marked by standout performances in domestic competitions, earning him a spot in New Zealand's national team.

In the 1st T20I against Australia, Robinson showcased his prowess by scoring a blistering 106* off 66 balls, anchoring New Zealand's innings and propelling them to a competitive total of 181/6. His innings included six fours and five sixes. This century not only marked his maiden T20I hundred but also made him the third New Zealand batter to score a T20I century against Australia, joining the ranks of Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill

New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Match Report

Asked to bat first, New Zealand's innings began shakily, losing three quick wickets to be reduced to 6/3. However, Robinson's resilience and partnership with Daryl Mitchell (34 off 23) steadied the ship, allowing the team to post a challenging total.

Australia chased down New Zealand's target of 182 with ease, winning by six wickets with 21 balls to spare. Led by captain Mitchell Marsh's explosive 85 off 43 balls, Australia reached 185/4. Travis Head (31 off 18), Matt Short (29 off 18), and Tim David (21*) provided solid support, ensuring a comfortable victory.

