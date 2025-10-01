New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st T20I: AUS Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Mount Maunganui - Check Playing XIs

NZ face AUS in the 1st T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Both the sides are missing some of their key players
NZ vs AUS are playing for the Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy
Australia and New Zealand go head to head in the 1st T20I of the Chappell-Hadlee T20I 2025 series, starting with the 1st T20I at Mount Maunganui. Both the teams will miss key players including Australia's Glenn Maxwell whereas Kiwis will be without their regular captain Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I Toss Update
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and have opted to bowl against New Zealand.
New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming
The New Zealand versus Australia 1st T20I match will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network.
The live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.