New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NZ Batters Stutter As AUS Bowlers Make Early Inroads

NZ take on AUS in the 1st of three-match T20I series
AUS are without the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis
The BlackCaps will also be without familiar names on the squad
The Trans-Tasman rivalry resumes as Australia travel to take on New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. The first match is scheduled to take place in Tauranga on Wednesday, October 1. Mitchell Marsh-led side come into this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series victory over South Africa.
As for New Zealand, their white-ball series took place July, when they faced off against Zimbabwe and South Africa in a Tri-Series. The Kiwis managed to win the tournament after beating the Proteas by three runs in the final.
New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Toss & Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the 1st T20I.
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe
New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia be played?
The first T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, from 11:45 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of 1st New Zealand and Australia T20I?
The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of New Zealand Vs Australia 1st T20I?
Fans can tune into the Amazon Prime App and Website to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia.