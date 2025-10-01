New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NZ Batters Stutter As AUS Bowlers Make Early Inroads

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20I Series 2025: Two depleted sides lock horns in the Trans-Tasman rivalry starting with the 1st T20I. Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs AUS clash in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Outlook Sports Desk
New Zealand Vs Australia
New Zealand and Australia captains Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Marsh pose for the trophy. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
  • NZ take on AUS in the 1st of three-match T20I series

  • AUS are without the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis

  • The BlackCaps will also be without familiar names on the squad

The Trans-Tasman rivalry resumes as Australia travel to take on New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. The first match is scheduled to take place in Tauranga on Wednesday, October 1. Mitchell Marsh-led side come into this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series victory over South Africa.

As for New Zealand, their white-ball series took place July, when they faced off against Zimbabwe and South Africa in a Tri-Series. The Kiwis managed to win the tournament after beating the Proteas by three runs in the final.

Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I clash in Tauranga:

New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Toss & Playing XIs

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the 1st T20I.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe

New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia be played?

The first T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, from 11:45 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of 1st New Zealand and Australia T20I?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of New Zealand Vs Australia 1st T20I?

Fans can tune into the Amazon Prime App and Website to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia.

