Sri Lanka ended their otherwise dismal ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a high, defeating Netherlands by a massive 83-run margin in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday, June 17.
Wanindu Hasaranga's team first posted a mammoth 201-run total on the board, then shot out the Dutch for 118 runs. While Sri Lanka were already out of Super Eight reckoning, Netherlands needed Nepal to beat Bangladesh to stand any chance of qualifying. As that did not happen, the result of this game became immaterial.
