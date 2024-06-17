Welcome to our live coverage of match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday, June 17. The Dutch must win today, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights. The Lankans have already been knocked out, and will play for pride. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NED vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)