What Captains Said At Toss
Scott Edwards: "We will bowl first. The wicket looked good, hopefully we can restrict them to a total we can chase. We'll have to think about it in the second innings (on the equations), but firstly it's important to win. We have played a lot of good cricket, just off for a few moments, need to play the perfect game. Same team."
Wanindu Hasaranga: "We would have bowled first. We are playing the same team that we'd have played against Bangladesh. We haven't done our job well in the first three games, we want to finish on a high."
Toss Update
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 38
Welcome to our live coverage of match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday, June 17. The Dutch must win today, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights. The Lankans have already been knocked out, and will play for pride. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NED vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)