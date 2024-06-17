Cricket

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NED Bowl First In St Lucia - Check Playing XIs

The 38th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Netherlands against Sri Lanka in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, June 17. The Dutch must win today, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights. The Lankans have already been knocked out, and will play for pride. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NED vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
17 June 2024
17 June 2024
File photo of Netherlands national cricket team. Photo: X/Netherlands Cricket

What Captains Said At Toss

Scott Edwards: "We will bowl first. The wicket looked good, hopefully we can restrict them to a total we can chase. We'll have to think about it in the second innings (on the equations), but firstly it's important to win. We have played a lot of good cricket, just off for a few moments, need to play the perfect game. Same team."

Wanindu Hasaranga: "We would have bowled first. We are playing the same team that we'd have played against Bangladesh. We haven't done our job well in the first three games, we want to finish on a high."

Toss Update

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 38

Welcome to our live coverage of match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Monday, June 17. The Dutch must win today, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights. The Lankans have already been knocked out, and will play for pride. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NED vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Accident: Three Children Among 5 Killed After Two Cars Fall Into Gorges
  2. ‘Khata Khat…’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Slams Karnataka Govt Over Fuel Price Hike
  3. Breaking News June 16: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  4. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  5. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  2. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  3. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  4. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  5. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NED Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NED Bowl First In St Lucia - Check Playing XIs
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Rampant With Ball In Powerplay
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NEP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Falls Short In Final Against Luciano Darderi
World News
  1. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  2. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
  3. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  4. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  5. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow