Netherlands Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Proteas Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against Netherlands in match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Saturday. (Follow Live | Scorecard)
Markram at the toss made it clear that the Proteas were not looking to take any team lightly especially after the results of the last few games.
The Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that their team takes a lot of confidence from their record against South Africa.
Both the teams are playing the same XI which they played in their last games.
Netherlands Vs South Africa Playing XI
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Netherlands have defeated South Africa in the last two encounters between these teams in ICC events. At the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Dutch side shocked the Proteas and knocked them out of the tournament through an upset victory.
The Dutch won again at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India to put a massive dent to South Africa's chances of qualifying to the semifinal in jeopardy. Can the Netherlands do it again?
Netherlands defeated Nepal in their tournament opener while South Africa got past Sri Lanka in their first game.
The Proteas enter another ICC tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy with a batting lineup capable of outscoring almost everyone else. The bowling boasts of big names but their T20 form is suspect. However, on paper they look like among the strongest of teams in the tournament.