Cricket

Netherlands Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Proteas Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Netherlands defeated Nepal in their tournament opener while South Africa got past Sri Lanka in their first game

AP/Adam Hunger
SA vs NED Toss Update: South Africa Bowl First Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against Netherlands in match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Saturday. (Follow Live | Scorecard)

Markram at the toss made it clear that the Proteas were not looking to take any team lightly especially after the results of the last few games.

The Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that their team takes a lot of confidence from their record against South Africa.

Both the teams are playing the same XI which they played in their last games.

Netherlands Vs South Africa Playing XI

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Netherlands have defeated South Africa in the last two encounters between these teams in ICC events. At the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Dutch side shocked the Proteas and knocked them out of the tournament through an upset victory.

The Dutch won again at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India to put a massive dent to South Africa's chances of qualifying to the semifinal in jeopardy. Can the Netherlands do it again?

Netherlands defeated Nepal in their tournament opener while South Africa got past Sri Lanka in their first game.

The Proteas enter another ICC tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy with a batting lineup capable of outscoring almost everyone else. The bowling boasts of big names but their T20 form is suspect. However, on paper they look like among the strongest of teams in the tournament.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
  2. IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rains In Goa, Issues Red Alert For Two Days
  3. Prajwal Revanna Taken To His House For Spot Inspection
  4. Haryana Not Releasing Delhi's Share Of 1,050 Cusecs Of Water Through Munank Canal, Says Atishi
  5. From Politicians To Actors, Tributes Pour In For Media Revolutionary Ramoji Rao
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Proteas Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Proteas Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Head To Head: What Happened In Last Five Matches Between The Arch Rivals
  5. England 0-1 Iceland: Southgate Plays Down Stones Substitution, Says It's 'Precautionary'
World News
  1. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  2. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  3. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  4. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
  5. IDF Rescues Four Israeli Hostages From Gaza Raid: Who Are They?
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Sonia Gandhi Elected As Congress Parliamentary Committee Chairperson