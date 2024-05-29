Cricket

Nepal Vs United States, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

In the eighth warm-up match of the T20 World Cup, the United States cricket team will take on Nepal. Here's how, when and where to watch the match live

X | CAN
Nepal National Cricket Team. Photo: X | CAN
info_icon

After a triumphant T20I series against Bangladesh, the United States cricket team is set to square off against Nepal in the warm-up match of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on May 30, Thursday in Texas. (More Cricket News)

The Monank Patel-led United States are high on morale and fully prepared after securing a 2-1 win in the T20 International series against the visiting Bangladesh last week. USA is participating in the marque ICC event for the first time by virtue of being the hosts. The team is determined to leave a mark as they start their campaign against another new entry Canada in Dallas.

Nepal on the other hand, are not in their best form. The team led by Rohit Paudel suffered a setback in their first warm-up match against Canada, losing by 63 runs. Chasing the target of 184 runs, they fell short, managing only 120 runs in 19.2 overs as Canada's Dillon Heylinger's impressive spell of 4 wickets proved to be an unbeaten force for the Rhino batters.

Nepal Vs USA, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details

When is Nepal Vs USA, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

The Nepal Vs USA T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday, May 30 at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs USA, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup, warm-up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India.

So, the solitary warm-up match will be shown live on Star Sports 1 channels, while T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nepal and USA T20 World Cup Squads:

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

United States:

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress