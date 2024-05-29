Nepal Vs United States, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

After a triumphant T20I series against Bangladesh, the United States cricket team is set to square off against Nepal in the warm-up match of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on May 30, Thursday in Texas. (More Cricket News)
The Monank Patel-led United States are high on morale and fully prepared after securing a 2-1 win in the T20 International series against the visiting Bangladesh last week. USA is participating in the marque ICC event for the first time by virtue of being the hosts. The team is determined to leave a mark as they start their campaign against another new entry Canada in Dallas.
Nepal on the other hand, are not in their best form. The team led by Rohit Paudel suffered a setback in their first warm-up match against Canada, losing by 63 runs. Chasing the target of 184 runs, they fell short, managing only 120 runs in 19.2 overs as Canada's Dillon Heylinger's impressive spell of 4 wickets proved to be an unbeaten force for the Rhino batters.
When is Nepal Vs USA, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?
The Nepal Vs USA T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday, May 30 at 9:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs USA, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?
Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup, warm-up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India.
So, the solitary warm-up match will be shown live on Star Sports 1 channels, while T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nepal and USA T20 World Cup Squads:
Nepal:
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
United States:
Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.