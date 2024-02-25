Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming Details: All You Need To Know

Nepal is all set to host an exciting T20I tri-series from Tuesday, February 27, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The tournament features two strong teams, Namibia and the Netherlands, and promises an enthralling cricketing spectacle. The final showdown of the series will take place on Tuesday, March 5. (More Cricket News)
The tournament promises to be an exciting affair, with each team scheduled to face off twice before the top two contenders clash in the ultimate battle for T20 supremacy. The excitement is palpable, especially after Nepal's thrilling super-over win against Oman in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, securing both teams a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The Netherlands are eagerly anticipating their next challenge after their remarkable victory against South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Colin Ackermann's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award and added an extra layer of excitement.
Namibia, fresh from their T20I triumph over Nigeria in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023, is ready to showcase their prowess. Their previous success against the Netherlands adds intrigue to their upcoming clash with Nepal.
The T20I history between the Netherlands and Nepal has seen nine exciting matches, making this upcoming series an exhilarating one. Nepal has won four of these encounters, and with the iconic Mulpani Cricket Ground hosting the matches, the series is a crucial lead-up to the T20 World Cup, making it an exciting prospect for cricket fans worldwide.
Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (IST)
(Tuesday, February 27) Match 1 - Nepal vs Namibia, 11:15 AM
(Wednesday, February 28) Match 2 - Nepal vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM
(Thursday, February 29) Match 3 - Namibia vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM
(Friday, March 1) Match 4 - Nepal vs Namibia, 11:15 AM
(Saturday, March 2) Match 5 - Nepal vs Netherlands, 11:15 AM
(Sunday, March 3) Match 6 - Netherlands vs Namibia, 11:15 AM
(Tuesday, March 5) Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:15 AM
Live Streaming Details of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024:
Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.
Full Squads:
Nepal
Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang
Namibia
Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann
Netherlands
Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh