Cricket

Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch

The Namibia vs United States, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Here's all you need to know about the NAM vs USA match

namibia-vs-uae-icc-cricket-world-cup-league-2-x-official-cricket-namibia
A glimpse from Namibia vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match. Photo: X | Official Cricket Namibia
info_icon

Struggling to secure a top position, Namibia will face the United States next in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match on September 22, Sunday, at the United Ground in Windhoek. (More Cricket News)

Both teams have earned 8 points so far, but there is a huge disparity in the number of games played. Monank Patel's side has played six matches, winning four, while Gerhard Erasmus's team has secured four victories from ten matches.

Namibia are coming off a narrow 1-wicket defeat to the UAE and have previously faced the USA, suffering a 6-wicket loss. On the contrary, the USA are riding high after a commanding 10-wicket victory over the UAE.

Namibia Vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads


Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata.

United States of America: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad

Namibia Vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details


When and where will the Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match be played?

The Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 1pm India time at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Where will the Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match be telecast and live streamed?

The Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku's Late Header Helps The Gaurs Avoid Another Defeat
  2. Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku Saves The Gaurs With Late Equalizer
  3. Tottenham 3-1 Brentford, EPL: Solanke Opens Account As Spurs Recover From Slow Start
  4. West Ham 0-3 Chelsea, EPL: Lopetegui Unwilling To Defend Hammers' Poor Form
  5. Werder Bremen 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Olise Runs The Show In Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  2. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  3. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  4. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  5. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch