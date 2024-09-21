Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch

Struggling to secure a top position, Namibia will face the United States next in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match on September 22, Sunday, at the United Ground in Windhoek. (More Cricket News)
Both teams have earned 8 points so far, but there is a huge disparity in the number of games played. Monank Patel's side has played six matches, winning four, while Gerhard Erasmus's team has secured four victories from ten matches.
Namibia are coming off a narrow 1-wicket defeat to the UAE and have previously faced the USA, suffering a 6-wicket loss. On the contrary, the USA are riding high after a commanding 10-wicket victory over the UAE.
Namibia Vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata.
United States of America: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad
Namibia Vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match be played?
The Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 1pm India time at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.
Where will the Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match be telecast and live streamed?
The Namibia vs USA, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.