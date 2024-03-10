Mumbai Vs Vidarbha, Toss And Teams: VID To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 10, Sunday. (Preview |Streaming| More Cricket News)
Speaking of their road to the final, Mumbai and Vidarbha topped their groups with 5 wins, one defeat and one draw in seven games. In quarter-final, Vidarbha beat Karnataka on the final day whereas Mumbai advanced thanks to a first-innings lead against Baroda.
In the semis, Vidarbha beat Madhya Pradesh whereas Mumbai defeated Tamil Nadu to seal the final spot. This is the second occasion in the historic tournament wherein two teams have qualified in the final that are located in the same state. The previous occasion was the final in 1970/71 between Bombay and Maharashtra.
Playing XIs:
Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav
Talking of the pitch report, experts Joy Mukherjee and Chetan Sharma said, "If you look at the wicket, there’s a lot of green grass covering. There is some moisture and the first hour would be important as there will be movement on offer. After that, it would become good for batting."