MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's 'El Clasico' Match

CSK and MI come into this fixture with both sides languishing at the bottom-half of the IPL 2026 points table. A victory tonight could elevate them in the upper-half

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mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders 2026 match 2 highest chase mi vs kkr ipl wankhede stadium
Ryan Rickelton celebrating against half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. Photo: ipl/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI take on CSK in today's IPL 2026 fixture at Wankhede Stadium

  • The fixture has been termed as 'El Clasico'

  • Check today's hourly weather update for MI vs CSK match

The two most successful teams in IPL history, go head-to-head, as Mumbai Indians (MI) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, with both sides looking to arrest their sliding form in the tournament. Termed as the league's 'El Clasico', MI vs CSK has a long-standing rivalry especially including their fan bases.

Thursday's clash will be no different with Wankhede Stadium expected to be sold-out despite being a weekday in Mumbai. Fans will come out in large numbers to watch their stalwarts - MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, if and when they take the field.

CSK and MI come into this fixture with both sides languishing at the bottom-half of the IPL 2026 points table. A victory tonight could elevate them in the upper-half.

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hourly Weather

In terms of weather conditions, Mumbai will likely be very hot and humid with the temperatures hitting around 31°C on the match day. The conditions are expected to remain dry, with humidity hovering near 58 per cent.

Mumbai Hourly Weather
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MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches played: 33

  • MI won: 19

  • CSK won: 12

  • Tied: 0

  • NR: 0

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. - PTI
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Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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