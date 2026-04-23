MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's 'El Clasico' Match

Summary of this article
MI take on CSK in today's IPL 2026 fixture at Wankhede Stadium
The fixture has been termed as 'El Clasico'
Check today's hourly weather update for MI vs CSK match
The two most successful teams in IPL history, go head-to-head, as Mumbai Indians (MI) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, with both sides looking to arrest their sliding form in the tournament. Termed as the league's 'El Clasico', MI vs CSK has a long-standing rivalry especially including their fan bases.
Thursday's clash will be no different with Wankhede Stadium expected to be sold-out despite being a weekday in Mumbai. Fans will come out in large numbers to watch their stalwarts - MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, if and when they take the field.
CSK and MI come into this fixture with both sides languishing at the bottom-half of the IPL 2026 points table. A victory tonight could elevate them in the upper-half.
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hourly Weather
In terms of weather conditions, Mumbai will likely be very hot and humid with the temperatures hitting around 31°C on the match day. The conditions are expected to remain dry, with humidity hovering near 58 per cent.
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: H2H Record
Matches played: 33
MI won: 19
CSK won: 12
Tied: 0
NR: 0
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes