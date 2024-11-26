Cricket

Mumbai Indians At IPL 2025: Akash Ambani Explains Focus On Enhancing MI's Bowling Attack In Auction

Mumbai Indians got the veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult back into their fold and also added England’s left-arm bowler Reece Topley, India’s Deepak Chahar and Afghanistan rookie Allah Ghazanfar as well as Kiwi spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner to the roster

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
mumbai-indians-at-ipl-2025-auction
Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025 Auction Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Mumbai Indians strived to get their bowling combination right during the IPL mega auction, said team owner Akash Ambani after the five-time champions brought in two left-arm pacers and two overseas spinners as part of their new signings. (Mumbai Indians Squad | More Cricket News)

Mumbai Indians got the veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult back into their fold and also added England’s left-arm bowler Reece Topley, India’s Deepak Chahar and Afghanistan rookie Allah Ghazanfar as well as Kiwi spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner to the roster.

"We had four of our top seven in place already, (we) just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players," Ambani told Jio Cinema.

"We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction."

With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm of their attack, MI’s new band of pacers can exploit favourable conditions especially at their homeground in Wankhede Stadium where the new ball under lights can cause a lot of trouble.

"Boulty and Topley we wanted, because they both are left-arm seamers, there is a point of difference for us," the team owner said.

"Of course, we’ve seen Trent in Mumbai Indians before; he adds an invaluable skill by taking that new ball and swinging it. We've been hurt by him the last couple of years when he has not played for us."

Ambani said the team now also has the option of playing two spinners if situations arise.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 19. - AP
IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Every time I used to watch auction reviews, they used to say Mumbai Indians only lacks in the spin department,” he said.

"We would have loved the Indian spinners but they were too expensive. In certain venues and against certain opposition, we are imagining playing both Santner and Allah.

"Your will to want the sixth trophy for Mumbai Indians has been driving us. We want it more than ever. If we are able to get the sixth trophy, it would almost be like the first trophy again. It’s been a long time and we hope we can deliver you a sixth trophy in the coming season."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Score: Saim Ayub, Shafique Build Solid Start As PAK Reach 90/0 In 12.2 Overs Chasing 146
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  2. PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know
  3. 16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In
  4. 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim
  5. "Living, Progressive Document": Prez Droupadi Murmu On Constitution Day
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here