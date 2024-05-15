Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association Retains Championship-Winning Support Staff For 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Season

The governing body had announced retention of head coach Omkar Salvi for the upcoming season few days ago

BCCIdomestic/X
Mumbai Cricket Team won their 42nd Ranji Trophy this year. Photo: BCCIdomestic/X
info_icon

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday retained its support staff for the Ranji Trophy winning senior men’s side. (More Cricket News)

Vinit Indulkar will continue as Mumbai’s batting coach whereas Onkar Gurav (fielding), Rohan Almadi (video analyst), Abhishek Mirjulkar (masseur) and Darshan Negalur (side arm) will also remain in their respective positions.

Among other notable appointments are Bravish Shetty, named batting coach for the U-23 men’s team, and Amit Dani, revealed as the assistant coach for the U-19 team.

Sunil Lingayat was named as the assistant coach for the senior women’s team while Apoorva Kokil (video analyst) and Sachin Suryawanshi (side arm) were also appointed.

Other appointments:

Men’s - U-23: Karan Nandey (fielding coach), Dashang Tanna (video analyst); U-19: Chitrang Mehta (video analyst); U-16: Kaustubh Pawar (assistant coach); U-14: Salil Babardesai (assistant coach).

Women’s - U-23: Jagdish Shetty (assistant coach); U-19: Rohan Bane (assistant coach); U-15 girls: Hemangi Naik (assistant coach).

MCA Academy: Amogh Pandit (strength and conditioning for men’s), Vidhi Sanghvi (strength and conditioning for women’s), Deepak Parteki (physiotherapist).

