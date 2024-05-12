Ranji Trophy In 2 Phases; No Toss In CK Nayudu Trophy: Big Domestic Cricket Overhaul On Cards

The BCCI is reportedly looking to overhaul the current Indian domestic structure by splitting the Ranji Trophy across two phases to ensure the tournament stays away from fog-related disruptions in northern India. (More Cricket News)
As per a proposal shared with the board's Apex Council, Ranji Trophy could be divided into two halves with the tournament beginning late September or early October.
After five rounds of Ranji Trophy games, the white ball tournaments Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy would take place. After this, the Ranji Trophy will begin again with the remaining league rounds and the knockouts.
During last season, several matches were disrupted during the first half of the competition due to fog in the northern parts of the country which goes through severe cold at that time.
Secretary Jay Shah, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Rahul Dravid and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman have all been consulted to prepare the proposal.
It will be now reviewed by BCCI Apex Council.
Another recommendation in the proposal is increasing the gap between First Class matches.
This comes after Shardul Thakur last season said that it was getting extremely tough for domestic players to play games with just three days of break.
According to the proposal the domestic season 2024-25 will begin with Duleep Trophy.
The teams for it will be picked by the national selectors. Till now, teams for Duleep Trophy were selected by the zonal selectors.
Duleep Trophy would be followed by Irani Cup after which Ranji Trophy begins.
Toss Eliminated From CK Nayudu Trophy
The Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy will not have a coin toss with the visiting teams getting the right to choose what they want to do first.
A new point system is also being devised for the tournament.
"The CK Nayudu Trophy will implement a new points system aimed at promoting balanced performances. This includes awarding points for batting and bowling performances in the first innings, in addition to points for the first innings lead or outright win," said Shah.
In women's cricket, all inter-zonal tournaments, including one-day, T20 and multi-day format competitions, will have the teams selected by the national selectors.