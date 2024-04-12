Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians took Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in their IPL 2024 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Jaipur. Check who won yesterday's IPL match?

IPL 2024: MI defeated RCB by seven wickets. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Who won yesterday's IPL match? With three back-to-back defeats, Mumbai Indians (MI) finally won a game by Delhi Capitals as they looked to gain another when they hosted Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (GT) on Thursday in the IPL 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

MI won an important toss as they opted to bowl at the Wankhede stadium against RCB.

RCB started off poorly as they lost star batter Virat Kohli (3) and debutant Will Jacks (8) early.

It was then left to Rajat Patidar (50) and skipper Du Plessis (61) to play anchor role as they guided their team out of trouble.

Soon after, Patidar fell and RCB kept losing wickets to Jasprit Bumrah (5/21) and co in the match.

Dinesh Karthik (53) played a major role as he helped guide RCB to a formidable 192/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, it was all the MI show as Ishan Kishan (69) and Rohit Sharma (38) kept hitting the big shots against a poor RCB bowling.

Kishan fell in the ninth over and Sharma in the 12th to RCB pace attack but it was a little too late.

Suryakumar Yadav aka 'SKY' scored a fifty on his comeback as him along with Hardik Pandya (21) helped MI beat RCB by seven wickets and claim an important victory in IPL 2024.

The win helped Mumbai Indians climbed seventh in the IPL 2024 points table whereas RCB remained second from bottom.

