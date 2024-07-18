Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live

Malaysia will look to earn their first victory in Women's Asia Cup while Thailand will aim to continue their good run at the tournament when the two teams meet in match three of the tournament in Dambulla on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Live Streaming | Schedule)
Malaysian women have participated in the last two Asia Cups, the 2018 edition at home and then the 2022 edition in Bangladesh. Malaysia have lost all 11 of their matches at the intercontinental competition and finished last in both the editions in which they have participated.
This will be Thailand's fifth appearance in Women's Asia Cup. They first appeared in the 2012 edition that was held in China and have since then been in the fray.
Their win against Pakistan last season helped sneak through to the semifinal of the tournament. They will look to continue on their good run and pull off a few upsets this year too.
Here is how you can watch Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women match in Women's Asia Cup 2024
Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Squads
Malaysia – Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil
Thailand – Thipatcha Putthawong (C), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (WK), Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan
Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming And Broadcast
When and where is Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women, 3rd Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?
The match takes place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on July 20 starting from 09:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women, 3rd Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women, 3rd Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.