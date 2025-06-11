MLC 2025: Nicholas Pooran Named MI New York Captain After International Retirement

West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran has been named the captain of the MI New York franchise ahead of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season, just hours after announcing his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.
The wicketkeeper-batter from Trinidad was a standout performer for MI New York in the team’s inaugural MLC season in 2023, finishing as the tournament’s leading run‑scorer with 388 runs, including a blistering 137* in the final that secured the championship.
As a result, the team has entrusted the captaincy duty to Pooran, and he has replaced fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard as the skipper. “Our hero, our ledge, our skipper!” declared the team in a press release, announcing the decision.
“This left-handed wicket‑keeper batter is one of the world’s most feared batters going around,” the press release added. “At the peak of his powers currently, he’s all set to take us to greater glories under his leadership.”
Nicholas Pooran Named Captain After Retirement
Pooran’s appointment as MI New York skipper came shortly after his surprising decision to retire from international cricket on 10 June. Despite retiring at 29, he finishes as West Indies’ all-time T20 leading run‑scorer with a record-breaking 2,275 runs in the shortest format. He has also played in 61 ODIs, scoring 1,983 runs at an average of 39.66.
Announcing his decision, Pooran said, “After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket.”
However, the batter will continue to play in the T20 franchise leagues, and now has additional captaincy duties in MLC 2025. He had a particularly underwhelming season last year, scoring 180 runs in seven matches as MI New York scraped into the playoffs before bowing out in the Eliminator.
Now, Pooran will look to regain his form and lead his team to even bigger heights as the new captain of MI New York.
When Does MINY MLC 2025 Campaign Start?
The Major League Cricket 2025 season will start on 12 June, as defending champions Washington Freedom will travel to face San Francisco Unicorns. Under their new captain, MI New York will start their MLC 2025 campaign against Texas Super Kings on 13 June.
MI New York Schedule:
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Match 2: 13 June at 6:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York, Match 6: 15 June at 6:30 AM IST
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Match 9: 18 June at 6:30 AM IST
MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Match 11: 21 June at 5:30 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Match 14: 23 June at 5:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York, Match 18: 27 June at 5:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 21: 29 June at 5:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, Match 24: 3 July at 4:30 AM IST
MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Match 27: 5 July at 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Match 29: 6 July at 12:30 AM IST
The MLC 2025 Playoffs start on 8 July, and the final is on 13 July.