Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group E Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Maharashtra will lock horns with Mumbai in a round 3, Group E encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
The Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai are placed third in the seven-team Group E, having won the only game they have played so far. Maharashtra are perched on top of the group with two wins from as many matches to their name. Mumbai beat Goa by 26 runs, while Maharashtra trumped Nagaland and Kerala by six wickets and four wickets respectively.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Maharashtra: Arshin Kulkarni, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik(w), Dhanraj Shinde, Divyang Hinganekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Siddharth Mhatre, Sunny Pandit, Ankit Bawne, Atharva Kale, Rushabh Rathod
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Sairaj Patil, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, Himanshu Singh, M Juned Khan
Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Maharashtra vs Mumbai game be played?
The Maharashtra vs Mumbai game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30pm IST.
Where will the Maharashtra vs Mumbai match be live streamed?
Select matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.