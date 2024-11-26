Cricket

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group E Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Mumbai are currently placed third, while Maharashtra are perched on top of the seven-team Group E of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shreyas Iyer is leading Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Shreyas Iyer is leading Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Photo: File
info_icon

Maharashtra will lock horns with Mumbai in a round 3, Group E encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)

The Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai are placed third in the seven-team Group E, having won the only game they have played so far. Maharashtra are perched on top of the group with two wins from as many matches to their name. Mumbai beat Goa by 26 runs, while Maharashtra trumped Nagaland and Kerala by six wickets and four wickets respectively.

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer - File
IPL Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer Sold To Punjab Kings For INR 26.75 Crore, Becomes Second-Most Expensive Player

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.

The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads

Maharashtra: Arshin Kulkarni, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik(w), Dhanraj Shinde, Divyang Hinganekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Siddharth Mhatre, Sunny Pandit, Ankit Bawne, Atharva Kale, Rushabh Rathod

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Sairaj Patil, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, Himanshu Singh, M Juned Khan

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Maharashtra vs Mumbai game be played?

The Maharashtra vs Mumbai game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30pm IST.

Where will the Maharashtra vs Mumbai match be live streamed?

Select matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambhal Violence: Schools Reopen As Normalcy Returns After Unrest; Internet Suspended Till Wednesday
  2. Chhattisgarh: 3 Govt School Teachers Among 4 Held For Raping Teenage Girl
  3. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  4. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  5. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. UK: World's Oldest Man John Alfred Tinniswood Dies At 112
  2. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  3. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  4. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  5. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here