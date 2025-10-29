Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks, NBA 2025: Giannis Sparks Comeback Win For Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 comeback win over the New York Knicks with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Bucks overturned a 12-point halftime deficit as Antetokounmpo ignited an 8-0 run after Jalen Brunson, who scored 36, appeared to hurt his leg in the fourth quarter. Ryan Rollins chipped in a career-high 25 points, while Mikal Bridges had 24 for New York. The win snapped the Knicks’ five-game streak against Milwaukee, who bounced back strongly after their loss to Cleveland.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past New York Knicks' OG Anunoby during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
1/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by New York Knicks' OG Anunoby during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
2/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
3/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner rubs Giannis Antetokounmpo's head during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
4/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma fouls New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
5/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Cole Anthony
Milwaukee Bucks' Cole Anthony knocks the ball from New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
6/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Cole Anthony
Milwaukee Bucks' Cole Anthony knocks the ball from New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
7/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
8/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Doc Rivers
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
9/9
NBA 2025 Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks basketball game_Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
