Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks, NBA 2025: Giannis Sparks Comeback Win For Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 comeback win over the New York Knicks with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Bucks overturned a 12-point halftime deficit as Antetokounmpo ignited an 8-0 run after Jalen Brunson, who scored 36, appeared to hurt his leg in the fourth quarter. Ryan Rollins chipped in a career-high 25 points, while Mikal Bridges had 24 for New York. The win snapped the Knicks’ five-game streak against Milwaukee, who bounced back strongly after their loss to Cleveland.
